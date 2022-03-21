Taiwan’s Gogoro and Poema Global announce definitive proxy statement filing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric two-wheeler maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro and Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Poema Global) announced on March 18 that Poema Global has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and set Feb. 22, 2022 as the record date in connection with the previously announced merger between the two companies.

The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed merger between Gogoro and Poema Global, according to a Gogoro press release. A proxy statement is a document with information the SEC requires companies to provide to shareholders so they can make decisions about matters that will be discussed at stockholders' meetings.

Poema Global has engaged Morrow Sodali LLC as its proxy solicitor in connection with a planned extraordinary general meeting. The meeting of Poema Global’s shareholders will be held virtually and in person on March 31 at 9:00 a.m.

Gogoro announced on Sept. 16, 2021, that it intends to list on the Nasdaq through a merger with Poema Global, a special purpose acquisition company. Funds raised through the initial public offering will be used to fund research and development, regional expansion, and global operations.

Following the completion of the merger, Gogoro expects to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol GGR.