Analysts urge Taiwan to extend military service, reform training

Soldiers march to position during annual Han Kuang military drill in Tainan on Sept. 14, 2021.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experts are calling for longer mandatory military service and reformed training curricula for Taiwan’s military as the Chinese threat rapidly increases.

Sung Hsueh-wen (宋學文), the founding director of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs, said he is worried that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has inspired China to take similar actions against Taiwan. If Taiwan is not willing to be ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, it must implement preventative measures, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

Sung noted that the number of non-commissioned officers is insufficient and said the military needs to rely on all-out mobilizations of reserves. However, reservists are not well-trained, so the active-duty service period must be increased, he said.

He said the Ministry of National Defense (MND) should conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the future of warfare and recommended the ministry, the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency, think tanks, and academic institutions establish committees to conduct relevant research.

Chao Wen-chih (趙文志), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs, said the biggest problem with the current military service is that four months is not enough time to prepare soldiers for the battlefield. Not only is it difficult to get troops familiar with a wide variety of weapons and hone their combat skills, it is also hard for them to attain the mental fortitude needed to engage in battle, Chao said.

Military service should last at least one year for soldiers to learn combat skills, teamwork, and cooperation with other military branches, the professor argued.

University Reserve Officers' Training Corps lecturer Lien Yu-chie (連育傑) also said he believes the current four months is not enough time to train qualified riflemen. Lien recommended military service be extended to a minimum of one and a half years and emphasized that training should be reformed.

He mentioned that in some countries, such as Switzerland, citizens can take their guns home after completing military service and enjoy preferential tax treatment. In Sweden, both men and women are required to serve.

Fan Shih-ping (范世平), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of East Asian Studies, said that the current conscription period is not rigorous enough. He blasted duties such as painting and sweeping as inconsistent with traditional military training.

Fan recommended that the military incorporate a "civil defense system" in which militia units cooperate with survival game companies or promote military-style university clubs. This way, those who are interested in the military can participate in these activities and gain a certain level of training.