Taiwan’s JustKitchen expanding operations in Hsinchu Science Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced that it is planning to expand its business-to-business services to the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) in the East District of Hsinchu City.

JustKitchen will be the first ghost kitchen operator to serve employees within the science park, as delivery drivers are not permitted to enter the area, according to the company. The technology park is home to over 530 companies employing more than 152,000 people in total.

The company will work with a food service contractor to offer JK-branded meals to employees at the HSP during business hours. JustKitchen began operating a ghost kitchen near the HSP, inside the Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park, last November.

JustKitchen also announced it has started licensing its proprietary food brands to third-party commercial kitchen operators in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The move is expected to allow the company to cost effectively scale up brand exposure and sales output without the need to invest in additional staff, kitchens, or other infrastructure.

Third parties are also required to use the company’s JKOS software, which allows JustKitchen to retain, analyze, and monitor all applicable data under each licensing deal. Under the proprietary brand license, third parties operating a commercial kitchen can add one or more of JustKitchen’s delivery-only brands on a turnkey basis, allowing them to generate incremental revenue from their existing assets with a minimal up-front capital outlay.

“Providing JK’s meals and services to the people at HSP, which is the home of Taiwan’s flagship semiconductor industry that ranks second in the world by revenue and serves all of the world’s tech giants, is a great opportunity for JustKitchen to showcase its brands to even more consumers and businesses,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of Just Kitchen.

“Our other new initiative to license our proprietary food brands and JKOS software platform to third parties in a turnkey way unlocks the potential for incremental brand equity and even greater scalability to be earned by our most popular in-house menus,” added Chen.