Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s JustKitchen expanding operations in Hsinchu Science Park

JustKitchen also now licensing to third-parties under new turnkey offering

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/21 11:40
(JustKitchen photo)

(JustKitchen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced that it is planning to expand its business-to-business services to the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP) in the East District of Hsinchu City.

JustKitchen will be the first ghost kitchen operator to serve employees within the science park, as delivery drivers are not permitted to enter the area, according to the company. The technology park is home to over 530 companies employing more than 152,000 people in total.

The company will work with a food service contractor to offer JK-branded meals to employees at the HSP during business hours. JustKitchen began operating a ghost kitchen near the HSP, inside the Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park, last November.

JustKitchen also announced it has started licensing its proprietary food brands to third-party commercial kitchen operators in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The move is expected to allow the company to cost effectively scale up brand exposure and sales output without the need to invest in additional staff, kitchens, or other infrastructure.

Third parties are also required to use the company’s JKOS software, which allows JustKitchen to retain, analyze, and monitor all applicable data under each licensing deal. Under the proprietary brand license, third parties operating a commercial kitchen can add one or more of JustKitchen’s delivery-only brands on a turnkey basis, allowing them to generate incremental revenue from their existing assets with a minimal up-front capital outlay.

“Providing JK’s meals and services to the people at HSP, which is the home of Taiwan’s flagship semiconductor industry that ranks second in the world by revenue and serves all of the world’s tech giants, is a great opportunity for JustKitchen to showcase its brands to even more consumers and businesses,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of Just Kitchen.

“Our other new initiative to license our proprietary food brands and JKOS software platform to third parties in a turnkey way unlocks the potential for incremental brand equity and even greater scalability to be earned by our most popular in-house menus,” added Chen.
JustKitchen
JustKitchen Hsinchu Science Park
Jason Chen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s JustKitchen to swap brands with largest ghost kitchen operator in Japan
Taiwan’s JustKitchen to swap brands with largest ghost kitchen operator in Japan
2022/03/01 16:40
JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan
JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan
2022/02/24 16:24
JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
2022/02/09 16:50
JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong
JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong
2022/01/27 12:03
JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
2022/01/05 13:53

Updated : 2022-03-21 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book