Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Franklin leads Virginia to OT win over North Texas in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 09:36
Franklin leads Virginia to OT win over North Texas in NIT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Armaan Franklin sank three 3-pointers in overtime and scored 17, sparking Virginia to a 71-69 victory over North Texas in NIT second-round action on Sunday.

Franklin's three 3s came in the first 2:10 of the extra period and gave the Cavaliers (21-13) a 64-58 lead. The Mean Green (25-7) pulled within a point on Thomas Bell's three-point play with 6 seconds left, but Kihei Clark made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds to go to preserve the win. North Texas failed to get a shot off.

Jayden Gardner also scored 17 for Virginia. Reece Beekman pitched in with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Clark finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Mardrez McBride buried six 3-pointers and scored 21 to pace North Texas. Tyler Perry and Abou Ousmane scored 16 apiece. Bell contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Bell had a four-point play that knotted the score at 55 and eventually sent the game to OT after both teams went scoreless over the final 2:30 of regulation.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book