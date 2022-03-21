Alexa
Marshall Islands president due to arrive in Taiwan Monday evening

David Kabua will meet with President Tsai, Foreign Minister Wu

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/21 11:02
Marshall Islands President David Kabua. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Islands President David Kabua is leading a delegation to Taiwan from Monday to Friday (March 21-25), according to the Presidential Office.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sincerely welcomes visiting heads of diplomatic allies. This is Kabua’s first visit to Taiwan since taking office in 2020, according to a Presidential Office press release.

The Marshallese delegation is expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m., according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tsai will greet Kabua with a ceremony with full military honors at the Presidential Office and will award him with the Order of Brilliant Jade medal in recognition of his contributions to the promotion of bilateral cooperation and friendship. At noon the same day, Tsai will host a state banquet at the Presidential Office Building, where she and Kabua will exchange in-depth views on bilateral cooperation and matters of common concern, per the press release.

The Marshallese president has supported Taiwan's international participation on many occasions and actively promoted exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Chang said. The two nations established diplomatic relations 24 years ago and cooperate closely in the fields of agriculture and fishery, public health, education, women's empowerment, infrastructure construction, and sustainable development, he added.

Members of the delegation include First Lady Ginger Shoniber Kabua, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra, and Senator Joe Bejang. It is hoped that the visit will deepen the countries' friendship and that bilateral cooperation will continue to enhance the well-being of both peoples, Chang said.

Additionally, Kabua will attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and oversee the finalization of the Agreement of Agricultural Technical Cooperation.
Taiwan
Marshall Islands
President David Kabua
President Tsai Ing-wen

