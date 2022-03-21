Georgiev shuts out Hurricanes in Rangers' 2-0 victory

Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) has his shot go over the shoulder of New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second ... Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck (16) has his shot go over the shoulder of New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves for his seventh career shutout, Chris Krieder broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Sunday night.

It was the first shutout for Georgiev since beating Philadelphia 9-0 on March 17, 2021. Georgiev, who played for just the second time in New York’s last five games, picked up his first road victory since Jan. 8 at Anaheim.

Frank Vatrano added an empty-net goal with 41.3 seconds to play to seal it for the Rangers.

The loss sent the Hurricanes to their first four-game losing streak of the season (0-3-1). It also marked the end to a 14-game home-ice points streak, one shy of a franchise record. Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots for the Hurricanes, who were blanked for the third time this season.

FLYERS 2, ISLANDERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored both goals for Philadelphia and the Flyers beat the New York Islanders in their first game since trading longtime captain Claude Giroux.

Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny each assisted both goals for Philadelphia.

Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders.

Giroux was dealt to Florida on Saturday for former first-round pick Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Stuck in last place in the Metropolitan Division, Giroux waived his no-trade clause in the final year of his contract for a chance to win his first Stanley Cup with the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers. A large billboard on I-95 near the arena thanked Giroux for his time in Philadelphia, and many in attendance still sported No. 28 Giroux jerseys.

STARS 3, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice on the power play to compensate for Alex Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season, leading Dallas past Washington.

The Stars won for just the second time in six games and moved one point back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have 21 games left, three more than the closest team they’re chasing: the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger, who was playing on back-to-back days with Braden Holtby injured, made 36 saves.

Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky as the only players to score 40 goals in a season 12 times and made Oettinger the 156th goalie the Capitals captain has scored on. With an assist on Ovechkin’s 770th career goal, Evgeny Kuznetsov extended his point streak to a career-high nine games.

Despite a third-period goal by Dmitry Orlov, the Capitals had their point streak snapped at eight, losing in regulation for the first time since Feb. 28 after a 7-0-1 run since the calendar flipped to March.

