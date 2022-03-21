Fisherman drowns after falling into sea at New Taipei’s Longdong Cape

Rescue team on the scene at Longdong Cape on Monday (March 21). Rescue team on the scene at Longdong Cape on Monday (March 21). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 40-year-old fisherman drowned after falling into the sea at Longdong Cape in New Taipei City on Monday (March 21).

A rescue team failed to resuscitate him after retrieving him from the water, and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, per a CNA report.

When the New Taipei City Fire Department received notice at 6:20 a.m. that there was a man at Longdong struggling to keep above the water’s surface, they immediately deployed a full-scale rescue mission, which involved the city’s 6th Disaster Relief and Rescue Brigade, Jinshan Squadron, and units from Gongliao, Shuangxi, Ruifang, Xiufeng and Hengke.

A total of 31 personnel, 20 vehicles, and four boats were part of the effort to rescue the angler, and real-time aerial photography footage was used to keep a bird’s eye view and locate the man among the waves. The rescue team got him out of the sea at 6:50 a.m.

Although the fisherman was wearing a life jacket, he had already lost consciousness, and his breathing and heartbeat had stopped. The rescue team performed CPR, but to no avail, and he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been revealed, as an investigation into what caused him to fall into the water is underway.