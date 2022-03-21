Alexa
Fisherman drowns after falling into sea at New Taipei’s Longdong Cape

Life jacket did not save man’s life

  121
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/21 11:22
Rescue team on the scene at Longdong Cape on Monday (March 21). 

Rescue team on the scene at Longdong Cape on Monday (March 21).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 40-year-old fisherman drowned after falling into the sea at Longdong Cape in New Taipei City on Monday (March 21).

A rescue team failed to resuscitate him after retrieving him from the water, and he was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, per a CNA report.

When the New Taipei City Fire Department received notice at 6:20 a.m. that there was a man at Longdong struggling to keep above the water’s surface, they immediately deployed a full-scale rescue mission, which involved the city’s 6th Disaster Relief and Rescue Brigade, Jinshan Squadron, and units from Gongliao, Shuangxi, Ruifang, Xiufeng and Hengke.

A total of 31 personnel, 20 vehicles, and four boats were part of the effort to rescue the angler, and real-time aerial photography footage was used to keep a bird’s eye view and locate the man among the waves. The rescue team got him out of the sea at 6:50 a.m.

Although the fisherman was wearing a life jacket, he had already lost consciousness, and his breathing and heartbeat had stopped. The rescue team performed CPR, but to no avail, and he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been revealed, as an investigation into what caused him to fall into the water is underway.
