Carter, Magic hand Thunder 9th straight loss, 90-85

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Orlando Magic handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their ninth straight loss with a 90-85 victory Sunday night.

Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak.

Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6% and were 13 of 48 from 3-point range.

The Thunder, the NBA's lowest-scoring team (103.1 points per game) and poorest shooting team at 42.6%, were playing without their top three scorers, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who injured his ankle Friday night at Miami.

After 10 quick points by Bazley and a couple of 3-pointers by Tre Mann, the Thunder had a 25-17 lead before going scoreless for the final 3:20 of the first quarter. Orlando scored the final 14 points of the quarter and led 45-43 at halftime.

Three-pointers by Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci helped Oklahoma City close the third quarter with a 9-1 spurt , and the Thunder moved ahead by seven points before going on another scoreless stretch of more than four minutes.

Two free throws by Isaiah Robey with 2:46 left gave the Thunder their last lead, but Franz Wagner and Carter scored on offensive rebounds to put Orlando back ahead.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The Thunder had only nine available players. ... G Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee), C Derrick Favors (sore back) and Gilgeous-Alxeander might be able to play Monday night.

Magic: G Jalen Suggs missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. ... Markelle Fultz was named winner of the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Boston on Monday night.

Magic: At Golden State on Tuesday night.