Fagundez scores in 70th minutes as Austin ties Sounders 1-1

An Austin FC fan pours beer into a cup next to a Ukrainian flag during the MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas... An Austin FC fan pours beer into a cup next to a Ukrainian flag during the MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Austin FC fans hold up a Ukranian flag during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texa... Austin FC fans hold up a Ukranian flag during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou (5) hurdles Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) during an MLS soccer match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, M... Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou (5) hurdles Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) during an MLS soccer match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas (73) pushes past Austin FC midfielders Alex Ring (8) and Ethan Finlay (13) during an MLS soccer match at Q2... Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas (73) pushes past Austin FC midfielders Alex Ring (8) and Ethan Finlay (13) during an MLS soccer match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Austin FC fans Julian Callejas, left, and Isabela Callejas wave Ukranian flags during an MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in... Austin FC fans Julian Callejas, left, and Isabela Callejas wave Ukranian flags during an MLS soccer match against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Léo Chú (23) has a kick blocked by Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during an MLS soccer game at Q2 Stadium in Au... Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Léo Chú (23) has a kick blocked by Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during an MLS soccer game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN,. Texas (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez’s game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).

Will Bruin was the only member of the Sounders (1-2-1) to score.

Austin outshot the Sounders 19-11, with eight shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Stefan Cleveland made seven saves for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin visiting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Sounders visit Minnesota United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.