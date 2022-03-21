Balanced Grizzlies rout Rockets 122-98 without Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston R... Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., left, applies defensive pressure during the fir... Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., left, applies defensive pressure during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a 122-98 victory over the NBA-worst Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, and De’Anthony Melton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points off the bench for the Rockets. They have dropped five straight.

PACERS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 98

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and Indiana cruised past Portland.

Brissett was 8 of 10 from the field and made six free throws without a miss. He also led Indiana with nine rebounds.

Josh Hart had 26 points for Portland on 11-of-13 shooting. The Trail Blazers have lost four in a row and 10 of 11.