Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Swiatek beats Sakkari to win Indian Wells, No. 2 ranking

By BETH HARRIS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/21 06:01
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during the women's singles finals against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, M...
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March ...
Maria Sakkari, of Greece,returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday,...
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, return a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday,...
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after winning the women's singles finals over Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunda...
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during the women's singles finals against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, M...

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March ...

Maria Sakkari, of Greece,returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday,...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, return a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday,...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after winning the women's singles finals over Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunda...

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday...

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 Sunday in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move from sixth to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet.

Swiatek lost each of the first three times she played Sakkari, all last year. Last month, the 20-year-old Polish player beat Sakkari in the semifinals at Doha and went on to win the title.

Now, Swiatek has five career titles, including the 2020 French Open. Her new ranking equals the highest ever by a Polish player, matching Agnieszka Radwanska, who also reached No. 2.

Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players, who had seven double faults each. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone, with Swiatek holding twice. Sakkari held once to tie the set, 4-all.

Swiatek won the next game to go up 5-4. Sakkari led 40-30 on her serve, but a double fault gave Swiatek her third break point, and she cashed in on Sakkari's netted backhand to take the set.

Swiatek broke twice in the second set for a 5-1 lead. She served out the match, winning on a forehand in the corner of the baseline.

Swiatek earned $1.2 million and improved her record to a WTA Tour-leading 20-3 this year, including 11 matches in a row.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-21 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet