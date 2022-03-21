Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 05:31
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in ...
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championship...
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in ...
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor ...
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Marc...

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in ...

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championship...

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in ...

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor ...

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Marc...

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).

Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-21 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet