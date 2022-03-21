Alexa
Late layup by Knecht carries N. Colorado over FAU at CBI

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 04:45
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dalton Knecht made a layup with 2:23 left to give Northern Colorado the lead en route to a 74-71 win over Florida Atlantic in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Sunday.

Daylen Kountz had 23 points to lead the Bears.

Kur Jongkuch had 16 points for Northern Colorado (21-15). Bodie Hume added 11 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 10 points.

Johnell Davis had 18 points for the Owls (19-15). Giancarlo Rosado added 15 points. Michael Forrest had 12 points.

Updated : 2022-03-21 07:36 GMT+08:00

