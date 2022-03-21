Columbus 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Columbus 0 1 — 1 New York Red Bulls 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Room, 84th minute; 2, Columbus, Nagbe, 1, 90th+5.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 34th; Nagbe, Columbus, 43rd; Amaya, New York Red Bulls, 64th; Santos, Columbus, 80th; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 86th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Justin Howard, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

A_15,323.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira; Artur (James Igbekeme, 87th), Derick Etienne (Alexandru Matan, 87th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Miguel Berry (Gyasi Zardes, 59th), Yaw Yeboah (Luis Diaz, 73rd).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 52nd), Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Ashley Fletcher, 90th+3), Omir Fernandez (Luquinhas, 66th), Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood; Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 52nd).