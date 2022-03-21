Alexa
Johnson, Nunge lift Xavier over Florida 72-56 in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 03:40
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson had 16 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers defeated Florida 72-56 in the NIT second round on Sunday.

Jack Nunge added 12 points for the Musketeers (20-13). Colby Jones chipped in 11, Dwon Odom scored 10 and Zach Freemantle had 10. Odom also had seven rebounds.

Florida totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Kowacie Reeves had 14 points for the Gators (20-14). Tyree Appleby added 10 points. Colin Castleton had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

