Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Okauru scores 27, UNC Wilmington beats VMI 93-78 in CBI

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 03:38
Okauru scores 27, UNC Wilmington beats VMI 93-78 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mike Okauru had 27 points as UNC Wilmington beat VMI 93-78 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Sunday.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for UNC Wilmington (24-9). James Baker Jr. added 13 points. Shykeim Phillips had 10 points.

The 93 points were a season best for UNC Wilmington.

Trey Bonham had 26 points for the Keydets (16-16). Jake Stephens added 23 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-21 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet