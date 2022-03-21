Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle to 1-year contract

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 02:21
Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Pringle played on a Super Bowl champion and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL.

Pringle goes from a team that went 12-5 and lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances to one that is rebuilding. He also goes from catching passes from one of the game's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes to one coming off an uneven rookie season in Justin Fields.

The Bears have a new general manager and coach in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-21 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet