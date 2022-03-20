Alexa
Scottish Standings

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 22:47
Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 31 24 4 3 69 18 76
Rangers 31 22 7 2 62 25 73
Hearts 31 15 8 8 44 31 53
Dundee United 31 10 9 12 28 34 39
Hibernian FC 31 9 10 12 29 33 37
Livingston FC 31 10 7 14 33 40 37
Ross County 31 9 9 13 43 51 36
Motherwell 31 9 9 13 32 46 36
St Mirren FC 31 8 12 11 28 42 36
Aberdeen 31 9 8 14 36 39 35
St. Johnstone 31 6 9 16 20 37 27
Dundee 31 5 8 18 25 53 23

___

Saturday, March 19

Aberdeen 3, Hibernian FC 1

Celtic 4, Ross County 0

Hearts 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1

St Mirren FC 1, Dundee United 2

Sunday, March 20

Dundee 1, Rangers 2

Saturday, April 2

Dundee vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2022-03-21 01:31 GMT+08:00

