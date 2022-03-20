Scottish Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|31
|24
|4
|3
|69
|18
|76
|Rangers
|31
|22
|7
|2
|62
|25
|73
|Hearts
|31
|15
|8
|8
|44
|31
|53
|Dundee United
|31
|10
|9
|12
|28
|34
|39
|Hibernian FC
|31
|9
|10
|12
|29
|33
|37
|Livingston FC
|31
|10
|7
|14
|33
|40
|37
|Ross County
|31
|9
|9
|13
|43
|51
|36
|Motherwell
|31
|9
|9
|13
|32
|46
|36
|St Mirren FC
|31
|8
|12
|11
|28
|42
|36
|Aberdeen
|31
|9
|8
|14
|36
|39
|35
|St. Johnstone
|31
|6
|9
|16
|20
|37
|27
|Dundee
|31
|5
|8
|18
|25
|53
|23
___
Aberdeen 3, Hibernian FC 1
Celtic 4, Ross County 0
Hearts 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1
St Mirren FC 1, Dundee United 2
Dundee 1, Rangers 2
Dundee vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.