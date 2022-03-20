All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 184 183 Providence 53 28 17 3 5 64 163 145 Charlotte 59 33 22 4 0 70 198 173 Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 166 164 Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164 WB/Scranton 58 26 24 4 4 60 156 175 Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 168 180 Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 54 35 13 6 0 76 191 147 Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171 Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216 Toronto 52 27 21 3 1 58 175 173 Belleville 53 28 23 2 0 58 164 166 Syracuse 57 27 22 6 2 62 170 184 Cleveland 57 21 24 8 4 54 162 196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 56 36 10 5 5 82 187 141 Manitoba 54 32 17 3 2 69 170 149 Milwaukee 60 31 22 4 3 69 179 180 Rockford 52 25 23 3 1 54 151 164 Grand Rapids 58 26 25 5 2 59 157 173 Texas 56 22 23 6 5 55 173 187 Iowa 55 23 25 5 2 53 151 163

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 52 36 11 4 1 77 191 141 Ontario 52 33 12 4 3 73 205 161 Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167 Abbotsford 52 28 19 4 1 61 173 151 Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152 Henderson 51 25 22 3 1 54 151 157 San Diego 51 23 25 2 1 49 152 160 San Jose 53 20 29 2 2 44 169 216 Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Laval 5, Hershey 1

Chicago 4, Toronto 2

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Rochester 6, Cleveland 5

WB/Scranton 3, Utica 2

Bridgeport 7, Syracuse 4

Hartford 5, Belleville 2

Manitoba 5, Iowa 2

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Springfield 4

San Jose 5, Tucson 2

Stockton 10, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 1

Henderson 4, San Diego 3

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.