NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180
m-Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146
m-Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167
a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174
a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189
m-N.Y. Rangers 62 39 18 5 83 187 160
Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167
Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177
Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234
N.Y. Islanders 59 26 24 9 61 161 164
Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232
Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218
Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213
Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204
New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226
Montreal 62 17 36 9 43 158 235
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173
p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149
c-St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173
c-Minnesota 60 36 20 4 76 225 196
Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175
p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181
p-Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196
Vegas 64 34 26 4 72 205 194
Dallas 60 33 24 3 69 176 180
Vancouver 63 30 26 7 67 181 183
Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194
Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204
San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193
Chicago 62 22 31 9 53 163 213
Arizona 61 20 37 4 44 160 220
Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-21 00:01 GMT+08:00

