|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|54
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|48
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|35
|48
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31
|26
|46
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41
|40
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|67
|29
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 3
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|9
|7
|59
|31
|69
|Luton Town
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|42
|63
|Huddersfield
|39
|17
|12
|10
|51
|43
|63
|Sheffield United
|38
|17
|10
|11
|52
|40
|61
|Blackburn
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|39
|61
|QPR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|53
|45
|59
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Millwall
|38
|15
|12
|11
|39
|36
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|10
|13
|49
|46
|55
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|54
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Stoke
|38
|13
|10
|15
|48
|44
|49
|Swansea
|37
|13
|9
|15
|41
|52
|48
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|8
|19
|49
|69
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|42
|Hull
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|44
|41
|Reading
|38
|11
|6
|21
|44
|73
|33
|Barnsley
|38
|6
|10
|22
|28
|54
|28
|Derby
|39
|11
|13
|15
|38
|45
|25
|Peterborough
|37
|5
|8
|24
|29
|75
|23
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Derby 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 2, West Brom 2
Huddersfield 0, Bournemouth 3
Hull 1, Luton Town 3
Reading 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 2, Millwall 0
Swansea 0, Birmingham 0
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Wigan
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|34
|79
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|22
|10
|7
|64
|38
|76
|Plymouth
|38
|21
|8
|9
|64
|39
|71
|Oxford United
|39
|20
|9
|10
|74
|49
|69
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|10
|10
|66
|48
|67
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|41
|66
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|12
|9
|62
|47
|66
|Ipswich
|39
|16
|13
|10
|58
|40
|61
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|59
|Bolton
|39
|17
|7
|15
|60
|49
|58
|Cheltenham
|38
|12
|14
|12
|55
|61
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|14
|8
|16
|47
|63
|50
|Burton Albion
|39
|13
|8
|18
|48
|60
|47
|Charlton
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|49
|46
|Shrewsbury
|39
|11
|12
|16
|40
|37
|45
|Cambridge United
|38
|11
|12
|15
|46
|59
|45
|Lincoln
|38
|11
|9
|18
|43
|51
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|38
|7
|13
|18
|50
|67
|34
|Gillingham
|39
|7
|13
|19
|29
|59
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|38
|6
|15
|17
|40
|61
|33
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|11
|21
|47
|79
|32
|Doncaster
|39
|8
|6
|25
|28
|73
|30
|Crewe
|39
|6
|7
|26
|30
|71
|25
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Cambridge United 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 2, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Crewe 0, Bolton 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Doncaster 0
Gillingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Lincoln 0, Sunderland 0
Oxford United 1, Ipswich 1
Plymouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 0, Wycombe 0
Rotherham 0, Shrewsbury 3
Wigan 4, Morecambe 1
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|36
|19
|12
|5
|65
|32
|69
|Exeter
|36
|17
|13
|6
|54
|35
|64
|Northampton
|38
|18
|9
|11
|45
|33
|63
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|18
|9
|11
|53
|42
|63
|Tranmere
|38
|18
|9
|11
|44
|33
|63
|Newport County
|38
|17
|11
|10
|62
|49
|62
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|61
|Port Vale
|36
|16
|11
|9
|55
|36
|59
|Sutton United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|55
|43
|58
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|8
|10
|47
|40
|56
|Salford
|36
|14
|11
|11
|44
|33
|53
|Hartlepool
|37
|14
|9
|14
|39
|48
|51
|Crawley Town
|37
|13
|9
|15
|47
|53
|48
|Walsall
|38
|12
|11
|15
|41
|49
|47
|Bradford
|38
|11
|13
|14
|43
|47
|46
|Harrogate Town
|37
|11
|11
|15
|53
|58
|44
|Carlisle
|37
|11
|10
|16
|33
|50
|43
|Leyton Orient
|36
|8
|16
|12
|46
|38
|40
|Rochdale
|36
|8
|16
|12
|41
|49
|40
|Colchester
|37
|9
|12
|16
|36
|51
|39
|Barrow
|37
|8
|13
|16
|33
|43
|37
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|34
|Oldham
|36
|7
|10
|19
|35
|56
|31
|Scunthorpe
|38
|4
|12
|22
|26
|68
|24
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Newport County 2, Hartlepool 3
Barrow 1, Carlisle 2
Bradford 1, Port Vale 2
Crawley Town 3, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 1, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 3, Rochdale 1
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m. ppd
Northampton 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Oldham 0, Exeter 2
Salford 5, Scunthorpe 1
Sutton United 1, Tranmere 1
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.