All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|Tampa Bay
|61
|39
|16
|6
|84
|205
|174
|Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|Boston
|62
|38
|19
|5
|81
|188
|167
|Detroit
|62
|25
|30
|7
|57
|178
|232
|Buffalo
|62
|21
|33
|8
|50
|164
|218
|Ottawa
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|162
|204
|Montreal
|62
|17
|36
|9
|43
|158
|235
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|203
|146
|Pittsburgh
|63
|38
|16
|9
|85
|205
|167
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|187
|160
|Washington
|63
|35
|18
|10
|80
|212
|177
|Columbus
|63
|32
|28
|3
|67
|210
|234
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|26
|24
|9
|61
|161
|164
|Philadelphia
|61
|19
|31
|11
|49
|154
|213
|New Jersey
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|188
|226
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|62
|44
|13
|5
|93
|241
|173
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|18
|9
|77
|217
|173
|Minnesota
|60
|36
|20
|4
|76
|225
|196
|Nashville
|62
|36
|22
|4
|76
|204
|175
|Dallas
|60
|33
|24
|3
|69
|176
|180
|Winnipeg
|62
|28
|24
|10
|66
|191
|194
|Chicago
|62
|22
|31
|9
|53
|163
|213
|Arizona
|61
|20
|37
|4
|44
|160
|220
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|215
|149
|Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|Edmonton
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|212
|196
|Vegas
|64
|34
|26
|4
|72
|205
|194
|Vancouver
|63
|30
|26
|7
|67
|181
|183
|Anaheim
|64
|27
|26
|11
|65
|183
|204
|San Jose
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|159
|193
|Seattle
|63
|19
|38
|6
|44
|164
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Minnesota 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
Columbus 5, St. Louis 4
Montreal 5, Ottawa 1
Nashville 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Seattle 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.