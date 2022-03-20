Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 22:15
3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (AP) — Gunfire on a Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers left three people wounded early Sunday, police said.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told local reporters that gunfire broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Ocean Drive. A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street with sirens sounding and lights flashing when four shots rang out.

That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.

Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for Spring Break.

Updated : 2022-03-21 00:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book