THROUGH MARCH 19
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2374
|81
|2.05
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|48
|2847
|98
|2.07
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|41
|2421
|84
|2.08
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|29
|1718
|60
|2.10
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2889
|110
|2.28
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2373
|91
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|2.32
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|26
|1513
|59
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|31
|1710
|67
|2.35
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2895
|114
|2.36
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|43
|2415
|97
|2.41
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|52
|3083
|127
|2.47
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1834
|76
|2.49
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|12
|669
|28
|2.51
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|2.57
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|75
|2.65
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2895
|32
|12
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2889
|31
|12
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|52
|3083
|30
|19
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|41
|2421
|30
|9
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|30
|6
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2374
|30
|8
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|48
|2847
|29
|11
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|43
|2415
|29
|8
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|51
|2936
|27
|19
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|38
|2197
|24
|12
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|36
|2110
|23
|9
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|42
|2308
|22
|15
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|52
|3088
|21
|22
|9
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2373
|21
|12
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1834
|20
|10
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|44
|2568
|19
|20
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1810
|19
|9
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|34
|1828
|18
|9
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2374
|81
|1230
|.938
|30
|8
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|48
|2847
|98
|1269
|.928
|29
|11
|7
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|41
|2421
|84
|1078
|.928
|30
|9
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2373
|91
|1139
|.926
|21
|12
|7
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|26
|1513
|59
|737
|.926
|15
|5
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|29
|1718
|60
|739
|.925
|17
|8
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|43
|2415
|97
|1166
|.923
|29
|8
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|52
|3083
|127
|1514
|.923
|30
|19
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2889
|110
|1309
|.922
|31
|12
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|48
|2895
|114
|1297
|.919
|32
|12
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|31
|1710
|67
|761
|.919
|16
|7
|5
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|564
|.919
|9
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|31
|1666
|77
|862
|.918
|14
|12
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|458
|.918
|10
|4
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|1120
|.917
|30
|6
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|51
|2936
|131
|1435
|.916
|27
|19
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1834
|76
|832
|.916
|20
|10
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|36
|1976
|93
|1012
|.916
|15
|13
|6
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1176
|55
|584
|.914
|5
|12
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|48
|2847
|9
|29
|11
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2373
|6
|21
|12
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|43
|2415
|5
|29
|8
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2889
|4
|31
|12
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|44
|2568
|4
|19
|20
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|52
|3088
|3
|21
|22
|9
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|52
|3083
|3
|30
|19
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|41
|2421
|3
|30
|9
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2374
|3
|30
|8
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|34
|1828
|3
|18
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|29
|1718
|3
|17
|8
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|31
|1710
|3
|16
|7
|5
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|3
|17
|10
|1