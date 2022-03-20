NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2 m-Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146 23-4-3 18-10-3 11-6-1 m-Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 17-9-5 21-7-4 11-4-2 a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 19-6-4 20-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 22-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 62 39 18 5 83 187 160 20-6-3 19-12-2 8-5-0 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 18-10-2 20-9-3 12-3-1 Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177 15-11-5 20-7-5 13-5-1 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 18-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0 N.Y. Islanders 59 26 24 9 61 161 164 15-12-4 11-12-5 7-5-2 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 16-12-4 9-18-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218 11-16-4 10-17-4 7-10-4 Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213 12-15-6 7-16-5 4-11-4 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 12-19-2 10-16-3 5-11-1 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226 14-14-3 8-21-2 8-10-2 Montreal 62 17 36 9 43 158 235 9-18-3 8-18-6 6-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 24-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 19-5-6 19-11-2 9-6-1 c-St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 20-7-4 14-11-5 12-5-3 c-Minnesota 60 36 20 4 76 225 196 19-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1 Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175 19-11-0 17-11-4 13-6-1 p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 16-13-3 18-9-5 7-7-2 p-Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196 19-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 64 34 26 4 72 205 194 18-13-3 16-13-1 12-5-1 Dallas 60 33 24 3 69 176 180 20-8-1 13-16-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 63 30 26 7 67 181 183 14-13-4 16-13-3 8-5-5 Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194 16-12-2 12-12-8 11-6-5 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 16-12-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193 14-14-4 12-13-4 6-7-3 Chicago 62 22 31 9 53 163 213 11-15-5 11-16-4 4-12-5 Arizona 61 20 37 4 44 160 220 9-21-1 11-16-3 6-11-1 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226 11-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 6, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

Columbus 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.