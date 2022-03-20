Two weather fronts to influence Taiwan in coming week, lowering temps and bringing showers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two weather fronts are forecast to influence Taiwan’s weather in the coming week, lowering temperatures and bringing rain across the country, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday (March 20).

Wu predicted partly clear skies across the country on Monday, with temperatures slightly hot in the daytime and cool in the early morning and during the night, CNA reported. As humidity will increase, brief showers are expected along the eastern parts of the country and afternoon showers in areas close to mountains along the west.

On Tuesday when the first weather front approaches, the atmosphere will become more unstable, with temperatures dropping slightly and brief showers or thundershowers occurring, especially in the afternoon, in northern Taiwan.

On Wednesday, when the front passes through, heavier rain is expected, with occasional showers and thundershowers forecast across the country. Temperatures will turn cool in northern Taiwan, but only drop slightly in other areas of the country.

There will still be brief showers across Taiwan on Thursday, but rain will slack off and temperatures will rise, the meteorologist added.

Partly clear skies and summer-like temperatures with brief afternoon showers are forecast across the country on Friday and Saturday, Wu said, adding that the second weather front will arrive on Saturday, along with occasional showers and thundershowers as well as sharp drops in temperatures.