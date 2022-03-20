Promisedland Mini-Retreat Spring Break Travel in 2022

Over the past two years, the epidemic has continued to impact all aspects of our lives. People have slowed down their lifestyles, and the ways of work and travel have changed. With the gradual stabilization of the epidemic, tourists are changing the way they select vacation destinations. Many desire to visit places where they have minimal environmental impact. Green Travel is an exciting new trend of post-epidemic vacationing.

Promisedland Resort is located in Shoufeng Township, Hualien, a location with beautiful mountains, pure water and fresh air. Travelers interested in sustainability and wellness will enjoy the hotel setting and ‘green atmosphere’ of zero air pollution. Guests enjoy the Spanish architectural design, as they experience the vast grassland and breathe at ease. While at Promisedland, you can wash away any tiredness from your busy life. Enjoy the power of the forest! As you inhale and exhale, your whole body will feel soothed. Together we will protect this beautiful land, and find the meaning of a true vacation destination.

Recently, our hotel launched a new package,"Promisedland Mini-Retreat - Suite Series Collection," for the coming spring and summer time. Available now, book "Promisedland Mini-Retreat Program" for two days and one night stays, including breakfast and dinner. Prices start at NT$4900+10%. The package theme focuses on the natural setting of the hotel, including an ecological walking tour, created especially for you.

On the grounds of Promisedland, there are 23,269 green plants and more than 150 types of trees. In the morning, our professional yoga teacher will guide you to walk barefoot on our lawn. Experience the vitality of yoga, with morning light and clear sky, overlooking the Central Mountains. You’ll begin the beautiful journey of your vacation feeling refreshed. Our "Promisedland Mini-Retreat" for three days and two nights starts from $8960+10% per person. When you book this package, you choose one of three additional complimentary items: afternoon tea box, lunch at our Aroma Restaurant, or a half-day attraction tour. You’ll enjoy the green MINI bar in your room, and The Hotel Patisserie will bake a special French welcome snack for you, a classic canelé. Take a break when you enter the room and enjoy the crispy pastry with coffee on your balcony. Share coffee time with your family, as you view mountain and river. In addition, guests who book this package will enjoy an exclusive VIP lounge, and a complimentary souvenir of Hualien mulberry juice. Join us for the "Promisedland Mini-Retreat " and be refreshed and revitalized.

Promisedland Mini-Retreat in time for Spring Firefly adventure

The weather is getting warmer and fireflies are on the move. Promisedland has scheduled firefly watching tours in Danongdafu Rorest Park, from March 19th to April 17th. The Firefly tour will depart from our hotel lobby at 18:20 every day. The tour fee is NT$660 per person. This includes the admission fee, transportation, and firefly viewing activities. You won’t want to miss this short season to enjoy the wonder of fireflies. See them light up the night and enjoy the mystery of stars. You are invited to experience a magical journey of nature.