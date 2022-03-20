President celebrates Taipei University of Marine Technology's 56th anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended the 56th-anniversary celebration of the Taipei University of Marine Technology (TUMT) on Saturday (March 19), praising it for cultivating professionals in maritime affairs and business.

Tsai said in a speech that she felt the school successfully integrates studies and real-life applications, provides students with professional training, and strengthens links with related industries. In the past six years, Tsai said she has seen the university continue to grow and promote industry-university cooperation.

She noted that it has been upgraded from a technical college to a science and technology university dedicated to enriching teaching and research.

Tsai thanked TUMT Chairman Lin Shih-tsung (林世宗), Chancellor Lin Chun-yen (林俊彥), and faculty for their efforts to cultivate talents for the country, thereby promoting the development of its marine industry.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Tien (余天), National Policy Advisor Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國), and Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) also attended the ceremony, CNA reported.