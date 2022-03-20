Alexa
Gourde scores 2 in 4-goal 3rd, Kraken rally past Red Wings

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 13:19
Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde is congratulated as he passes the bench after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the th...

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) works to pass the puck under pressure from Seattle Kraken, including left wing Marcus Johansson (90), ...

Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) scores a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL Hockey game Saturday, March 1...

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) and Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey g...

Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Satu...

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored two of Seattle's four goals in the third period, including the winner with 6:47 remaining, and the Kraken rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who dominated much of the game and finished with a 42-24 shots advantage. Still, they trailed 2-0 entering the third.

Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose had the goals for Detroit, which has dropped seven of eight.

After struggling to get the puck past Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (38 saves) most of the game, Seattle broke through in the third.

Larsson got the Kraken on the board at 7:10, trimming Detroit’s lead to 2-1 with his career-high fifth goal of the season. Less than three minutes later, Schwartz scored off assists from Vince Dunn and Alex Wennberg to tie it.

Gourde scored the go-ahead goal at 13:13, assisted by Haydn Fleury. Gourde then added an empty-netter with 18.7 seconds left to seal the victory. He’s second on the expansion Kraken with 16 goals.

Detroit scored first in the second period, shortly after Seattle failed to take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play. Once the Red Wings returned to full strength, Veleno scored at 13:18 off an assist from Dylan Larkin.

Three minutes later, Hirose scored on a power play to put Detroit up 2-0. Tyler Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond were credited with assists.

Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for the Kraken.

Seattle took the game’s first 13 shots, but Nedeljkovic made a series of acrobatic stops. Detroit didn’t register a shot until forward Sam Gagner’s attempt at 11:27 of the first period.

Despite a 16-6 shots advantage for the Kraken, the teams ended the first period scoreless.

NOTES: Seattle captain Mark Giordano was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Kraken forward Karson Kuhlman was activated after missing 18 games with an injury. Kole Lind was reassigned to AHL Charlotte. ... Detroit winger Tyler Bertuzzi returned to the lineup for the first time since the birth of his child on March 11.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Kraken: Play at Arizona on Tuesday.

Updated : 2022-03-20 14:52 GMT+08:00

