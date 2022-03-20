Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 20) announced 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which three are local and 118 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include one man and two women between 20 and 70 years of age.

The imported cases include 59 males and 59 females ranging in age from under five to 80. They arrived between Feb. 2 and Saturday (March 19).

Among these 118 cases, 38 arrived from Vietnam; 10 from Indonesia; seven from the U.S.; six from the Philippines; five from Hong Kong; two each from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the U.K., Canada, Thailand, and Spain; and one each from Mauritius, Japan, Malaysia, Egypt, Tunisia, Cambodia, India, South Korea, Ethiopia, the Netherlands, and France. The origins of the other 29 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 21,905 cases of COVID-19, including 6,348 imported ones, and 853 people have succumbed to the disease.