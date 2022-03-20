Alexa
Warne's family and friends say goodbye at private funeral

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 11:25
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Shane Warne’s family and friends have attended a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne to pay their final respects to the cricketing legend.

Warne’s three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the top players of all time. He died on March 4 while on vacation with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

His remains were repatriated from Bangkok, Thailand to Melbourne just over a week ago.

A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — the scene of many of Warne's iconic bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 — will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public.

The ground’s Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in Warne’s honour.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-20 13:22 GMT+08:00

