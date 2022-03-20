Alexa
Ferreira's hat trick leads FC Dallas to 4-1 win over Timbers

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 11:47
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Led by Jesus Ferreira’s three goals Saturday, Dallas beat the Portland Timbers, 4-1.

Ferreira recorded his hat trick entirely in the first half for Dallas (2-1-1), capped by a goal in the 36th minute, assisted by Brandon Servania. Ferreira also had one assist in the game.

Dallas also got one goal from Paul Arriola.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (1-1-2).

Dallas outshot the Timbers 13-8, with eight shots on goal to two for the Timbers.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the eight shots he faced for the Timbers.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the Chicago Fire, while the Timbers will host Orlando City on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-20 13:21 GMT+08:00

