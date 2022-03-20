Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy

Taiwan sending 1-3 cadets to US academy each year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/20 12:48
(U.S. Coast Guard, Matthew Thieme photo) 

(U.S. Coast Guard, Matthew Thieme photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has begun sending cadets to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy each year following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation last March.

According to an Ocean Affairs Council report, the country began sending between one and three naval academy cadets to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, located in New London, Connecticut, last year in order to actively promote maritime affairs and cultivate talent, the Liberty Times reported.

The report pointed out that the U.S. Coast Guard had agreed to allow the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to send cadets to enroll as full-time students. The Taiwan Naval Academy then assisted the Coast Guard in recommending candidates.

After graduation, the cadets will be posted within the CGA. A total of NT$2.65 million has been allocated for this year to expand the administration’s international exchanges and talent cultivation and to support students’ expenses during their studies.

The Taiwanese cadets will partake in training programs that include shipbuilding, marine engineering, marine and environmental science, and mechanical engineering.

There will be a seven-week basic training course during the first year. In the third year, cadets will learn how to maintain weapons and become certified in navigation.

In the fourth year, they will serve as junior officers on an operational patrol boat for 10 weeks. Outstanding students can choose to do an additional five-week internship and serve another five weeks on a patrol boat, per CNA.
Taiwan
Coast Guard Administration
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard Academy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
2022/03/19 16:33
Taiwan calls on China to help maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
Taiwan calls on China to help maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
2022/03/19 15:39
Foreign minister says Taiwan will fight hard to protect its sovereignty, democracy
Foreign minister says Taiwan will fight hard to protect its sovereignty, democracy
2022/03/19 12:37
Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia proves Taiwan can counter China: Former US official
Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia proves Taiwan can counter China: Former US official
2022/03/19 11:27
Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-U.S. ties
Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-U.S. ties
2022/03/19 09:49