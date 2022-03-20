Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has begun sending cadets to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy each year following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation last March.

According to an Ocean Affairs Council report, the country began sending between one and three naval academy cadets to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, located in New London, Connecticut, last year in order to actively promote maritime affairs and cultivate talent, the Liberty Times reported.

The report pointed out that the U.S. Coast Guard had agreed to allow the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to send cadets to enroll as full-time students. The Taiwan Naval Academy then assisted the Coast Guard in recommending candidates.

After graduation, the cadets will be posted within the CGA. A total of NT$2.65 million has been allocated for this year to expand the administration’s international exchanges and talent cultivation and to support students’ expenses during their studies.

The Taiwanese cadets will partake in training programs that include shipbuilding, marine engineering, marine and environmental science, and mechanical engineering.

There will be a seven-week basic training course during the first year. In the third year, cadets will learn how to maintain weapons and become certified in navigation.

In the fourth year, they will serve as junior officers on an operational patrol boat for 10 weeks. Outstanding students can choose to do an additional five-week internship and serve another five weeks on a patrol boat, per CNA.