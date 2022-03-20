FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

|Portland
First Half_1, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 1 (Velasco), 26th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 2 (Nanu), 30th; 3, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 3 (Servania), 36th.
Second Half_4, Portland, Niezgoda, 1 (Blanco), 61st; 5, FC Dallas, Arriola, 1 (Ferreira), 77th.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Velasco, FC Dallas, 44th; Nanu, FC Dallas, 76th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Meghan Mullen, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin (Justin Rasmussen, 70th); David Ayala (Dario Zuparic, 80th), Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Sebastian Blanco, 46th); Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Blake Bodily, 88th).
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Ema Twumasi, 72nd), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez, Nanu; Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 80th), Brandon Servania (Facundo Quignon, 68th); Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 80th), Alan Velasco (Jader Obrian, 68th).