Amarilla's goal helps Minnesota United beat Earthquakes 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 10:49
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored a pivotal goal in Minnesota United’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Amarilla’s game-winner came in the 32nd minute to secure the win for United (2-0-2).

United outshot the Earthquakes (0-3-1) 14-5, with six shots on goal to zero for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved five of the six shots he faced for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Seattle Sounders and the Earthquakes host Austin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

