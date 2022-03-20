Alexa
Swiderski's 2 goals help Charlotte FC beat Revolution 3-1

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 10:42
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC, led by two goals from Karol Swiderski, beat the New England Revolution on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (1-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Alan Franco. He added a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender.

Charlotte also got one goal from Bender.

The Revolution’s (1-2-1) goal was scored by Carles Gil.

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 17-14. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved five of the six shots he faced for Charlotte. Earl Edwards Jr. saved three of the six shots he faced for the Revolution.

Up next for Charlotte is a matchup Saturday with Cincinnati at home, while the Revolution play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-20 12:03 GMT+08:00

