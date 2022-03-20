Allen makes 29 saves to help Canadiens beat Senators 5-1

Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown (28) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Senators' Chris Tierney (71) and Canadiens' Jeff Petry look... Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown (28) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Senators' Chris Tierney (71) and Canadiens' Jeff Petry look for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators' Zach Sanford (13) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki defends during the first period of a... Ottawa Senators' Zach Sanford (13) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with Nick Suzuki (14) and Joel Edmundson (44) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the s... Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with Nick Suzuki (14) and Joel Edmundson (44) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Ottawa Senators' Adam Gaudette during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022,... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Ottawa Senators' Adam Gaudette during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Mar... Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) reacts after scoring against Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson during the second period of an NHL hockey... Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) reacts after scoring against Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle as Canadiens' Josh Anderson defends during the second period of an NHL hoc... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle as Canadiens' Josh Anderson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen clears the puck as Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) and Canadiens' Alexander Romanov (27) move in during ... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen clears the puck as Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) and Canadiens' Alexander Romanov (27) move in during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first victory since late November, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak also scored.

Allen recently returned from an injury sustained in January. He last won Nov. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Tied at 1 after a period, Montreal broke it open with a three-goal second.

Michael Pezzetta combined with Byron following a deep stretch pass from Evans to make it 2-1 at 2:42. Caufield followed at 4:23, scoring in his fourth straight game. Armia added a power-play goal with 32 seconds left in the period, redirecting Corey Schueneman’s slap shot from the point.

Kulak scored midway through the third period.

UP NEXT

Senators: At New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Boston on Monday night.

