Minnesota 1, San Jose 0

|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Minnesota, Amarilla, 2, 32nd minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 8th; Lopez, San Jose, 10th; Calvo, San Jose, 43rd; Amarilla, Minnesota, 70th; Cowell, San Jose, 83rd.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ian McKay, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.
___
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez (Paul Marie, 56th); Cristian Espinoza (William Jacob Richmond, 69th), Jan Gregus, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Tommy Thompson, 69th), Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse (Cade Cowell, 68th), Benjamin Kikanovic.
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman; Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 90th+1), Wil Trapp (D.J. Taylor, 66th); Luis Amarilla (Abu Danladi, 78th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Franco Fragapane, 66th).