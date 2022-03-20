Towns helps Timberwolves beat Giannis-less Bucks 138-119

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, left, and center Serge Ibaka (25) during the seco... Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, left, and center Serge Ibaka (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 11 rebound and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Milwaukee 138-119 on Saturday, with the Bucks missing star Giannis Antetokounmpo because of right knee soreness.

Anthony Edwards also scored 25 points for Minnesota in a matchup that turned testy early. Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were ejected after a first-quarter skirmish.

Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Timberwolves shot 22 of 47 from 3, going 9 of 14 in the third.

Khris Middleton scored 15 points for Milwaukee.

HORNETS 129, MAVERICKS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 23 points, P.J. Washington added a season-high 21 and Charlotte routed road-weary Dallas for its fourth straight victory.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points, and LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre each had 17 points for the Hornets. They shot 20 of 42 from 3-point range.

Luka Doncic had 37 points and eight 3s for the Mavericks. They were playing their fifth road game in eight nights and on the second night of a back-to-back.