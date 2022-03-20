Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines presidential hopefuls say social media platforms should be held accountable

By REUTERS
2022/03/20 12:33
Philippine presidential candidate Maria Leonor Robredo. 

Philippine presidential candidate Maria Leonor Robredo.  (AP photo)

The Philippines’ presidential candidates debating on Saturday agreed on at least one thing and that was the need to hold social media firms liable for the spread of disinformation as the country prepares for elections on May 9.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaigning, candidates and supporters are increasingly turning to social media to reach voters, prompting concerns about online hate speech and disinformation.

“Social media platforms should be made accountable because they are housing disinformation,” Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo said in the debate.

Retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who is also running for president, said creators of fake news should be punished.

Another candidate, Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso, also said social media firms should be held accountable for allowing fake accounts on their platforms.

The candidates did not name which social media companies could be punished.

Representatives for Meta Platforms’ Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, all popular social media platforms in the Philippines, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Frontrunning candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr did not participate in the presidential debate organised by the country’s election body.

Analysts say the popularity of Marcos, the namesake and son of the Philippines’ late dictator, stems from a effective social media strategy targeting the youth.

More than 67 million Filipinos are eligible to vote on May 9 to select the Southeast Asian nation's next president, vice president and roughly 18,000 local officials.
Philippines
presidential election
social media platforms

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry welcomes Philippines' acceptance of Taiwan vaccine certification
Foreign ministry welcomes Philippines' acceptance of Taiwan vaccine certification
2022/03/12 09:25
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
2022/03/11 20:30
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
2022/03/07 16:49
Philippines urged to recognize Taiwan’s COVID-19 certificates
Philippines urged to recognize Taiwan’s COVID-19 certificates
2022/02/22 15:34
Can the Taiwan People's Party overtake the KMT?
Can the Taiwan People's Party overtake the KMT?
2022/02/20 19:49

Updated : 2022-03-20 13:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech