Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kishida is meeting with ... Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kishida is meeting with Modi to strengthen their partnership in the Indo-Pacific and beyond in view of China’s growing footprint in the region, an Indian official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) investment in India over the next five years during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two leaders were meeting to strengthen security amid the Ukraine crisis and improve economic ties between the two nations. Japan in recent years has supported India's urban infrastructure development and the high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.

In 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.