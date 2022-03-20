Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

By REUTERS
2022/03/20 11:30
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kishida is meeting with ...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kishida is meeting with ...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) investment in India over the next five years during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two leaders were meeting to strengthen security amid the Ukraine crisis and improve economic ties between the two nations. Japan in recent years has supported India's urban infrastructure development and the high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.

In 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
Japan
India
Fumio Kishida

RELATED ARTICLES

Quake-hit Japan plants restart but Toyota to suspend 18 assembly lines
Quake-hit Japan plants restart but Toyota to suspend 18 assembly lines
2022/03/19 10:04
Japanese poll sees Taiwanese sympathy for China drop by half to 15%
Japanese poll sees Taiwanese sympathy for China drop by half to 15%
2022/03/18 16:41
Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
2022/03/17 16:05
Russian weapons transport ship transits Japan's Tsugaru Strait
Russian weapons transport ship transits Japan's Tsugaru Strait
2022/03/16 13:02
First Taiwanese atemoyas arrive in Japan after China ban
First Taiwanese atemoyas arrive in Japan after China ban
2022/03/16 10:35

Updated : 2022-03-20 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech