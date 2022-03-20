Alexa
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 09:08
CENTRAL DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Louisville 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Kansas City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CENTRAL DIVISION Friday, March 18

Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, March 20

Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Louisville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.

WEST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
OL Reign 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Portland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ANGEL CITY FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WEST DIVISION Friday, March 18

Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie

Saturday, March 19

San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign at Angel City FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Angel City FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

EAST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Washington 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Gotham FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
EAST DIVISION Saturday, March 19

North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie

Friday, March 25

Gotham FC at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

