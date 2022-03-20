Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/03/20 09:17
Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

New England 0 1 1
Charlotte FC 1 2 3

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 1 (Franco), 6th minute.

Second Half_2, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 54th; 3, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 2 (Bender), 57th; 4, Charlotte FC, Bender, 1 (Alcivar), 64th.

Goalies_New England, Earl Edwards Jr., Jacob Jackson, Brad Knighton; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez, New England, 29th; Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 29th; Kahlina, Charlotte FC, 53rd; Bye, New England, 90th+2; Armour, Charlotte FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_29,318.

___

Lineups

New England_Earl Edwards Jr.; Jon Bell, Brandon Bye, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones; Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks, 72nd), Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Arnor Traustason, 72nd), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Jozy Altidore.

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun; Jordy Alcivar (Derrick Jones, 75th), Benjamin Bender (Adam Armour, 75th), Brandt Bronico (Sergio Ruiz, 65th), Alan Franco; Daniel Rios (Cristian Ortiz, 65th), Karol Swiderski (Anton Walkes, 86th).

Updated : 2022-03-20 11:49 GMT+08:00

