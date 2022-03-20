Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Charlotte FC
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 1 (Franco), 6th minute.
Second Half_2, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 54th; 3, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 2 (Bender), 57th; 4, Charlotte FC, Bender, 1 (Alcivar), 64th.
Goalies_New England, Earl Edwards Jr., Jacob Jackson, Brad Knighton; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.
Yellow Cards_Gonzalez, New England, 29th; Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 29th; Kahlina, Charlotte FC, 53rd; Bye, New England, 90th+2; Armour, Charlotte FC, 90th+5.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
A_29,318.
___
New England_Earl Edwards Jr.; Jon Bell, Brandon Bye, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones; Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks, 72nd), Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Arnor Traustason, 72nd), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Jozy Altidore.
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun; Jordy Alcivar (Derrick Jones, 75th), Benjamin Bender (Adam Armour, 75th), Brandt Bronico (Sergio Ruiz, 65th), Alan Franco; Daniel Rios (Cristian Ortiz, 65th), Karol Swiderski (Anton Walkes, 86th).