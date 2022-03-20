Alexa
Scottish capital passes resolution calling for more cooperation with Taiwan

Edinburgh's city council seeking to sign MOU with Taiwan

  108
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/20 10:35
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The City of Edinburgh Council passed a pro-Taiwan resolution during an online plenary session on Thursday (March 17).

The city council pledged to continue evaluating the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan and to submit a report to further promote and deepen existing cooperation between the two sides. It also affirmed the ongoing exchanges between Taiwan and Scotland related to green and renewable energy, smart cities, technology, culture, and education, CNA reported.

The resolution was proposed by Cammy Day, deputy leader of the council.

The director-general of the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K.'s Edinburgh Office, Jason C.C. Lien (連建辰), attended the virtual plenary meeting and delivered a speech highlighting the close cooperation between Taiwan and the Scottish city in recent years.

Lien thanked the city council for its support. He said he hopes the two sides can continue to deepen bilateral relations on the basis of shared values such as democracy and freedom.
Taiwan
Scotland
City of Edinburgh Council
Cammy Day

Updated : 2022-03-20 11:49 GMT+08:00

