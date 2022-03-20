Alexa
Middle Tennessee beats Cal Baptist 64-58 in 1st round of CBI

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 08:02
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman registered 17 points as Middle Tennessee topped California Baptist 64-58 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Saturday.

Donovan Sims, Camryn Weston and Elias King added nine points apiece for Middle Tennessee (24-10).

Ty Rowell had 14 points for the Lancers (18-16). Juhlawnei Stone added 12 points. Elijah Thomas had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-20 10:19 GMT+08:00

