American Justin Che makes Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/20 07:03
American defender Justin Che made his Bundeliga debut Saturday, entering in the 77th minute of Hoffenheim's 3-0 loss at Hertha Berlin.

The 18-year-old from Richardson, Texas, has dual U.S. and German citizenship and has played for the American under-20 team.

He made his first professional appearance for third-tier North Texas in July 2020, joined third-tier Bayern Munich II the following January and played eight games, then was loaned to Dallas in June and made 15 Major League Soccer appearances.

Bayern loaned him to Hoffenheim in January through the 2022-23 season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-20 08:50 GMT+08:00

