Williams, Walton lead Wake Forest over VCU 80-74 in NIT

By T, Associated Press
2022/03/20 06:50
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points as Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for the Demon Deacons (25-9). Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10). Jayden Nunn added 18 points. Jalen DeLoach had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-20 08:49 GMT+08:00

