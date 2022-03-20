Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta United rallies late for 3-3 draw with Montreal

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 06:37
Atlanta United rallies late for 3-3 draw with Montreal

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon scored late goals and Atlanta United rallied to earn a 3-3 draw with CF Montreal in MLS play on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1, Almada's first career MLS goal came in the 85th minute. Lennon's game-tying score came on a free kick two minutes into stoppage time and extended Atlanta's home unbeaten streak to 10.

Josef Martinez staked Atlanta (2-1-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute. Montreal answered with three goals over a 15-minute span to take a 3-1 lead at halftime. Djordje Mihailovic pulled Montreal even in the 28th minute. Ismael Kone scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th and Romell Quioto capped the outburst with a goal five minutes later.

Montreal (0-3-1) outshot Atlanta 10-7 with a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta. Sebastian Breza made one save for Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-20 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech