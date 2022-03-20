Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Beverley, Hill ejected in feisty Bucks-Timberwolves matchup

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/20 06:26
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) brings the ball around Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams (8) in the first quarter of an...
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) lays the ball up past Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball g...
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch encourages players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on...
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer gestures to players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sa...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) brings the ball around Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams (8) in the first quarter of an...

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) lays the ball up past Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball g...

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch encourages players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on...

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer gestures to players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sa...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee's George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter Saturday in a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and defending champion Bucks.

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka and Minnesota's Taurean Prince got tied up after a Timberwolves free throw attempt and were talking to each other when Beverley raced in and pushed Ibaka. Hill responded by pushing Beverley, leading to a scrum of players.

As officials tried to calm tensions, Ibaka walked down the court to the Timberwolves end to jaw at Beverley again.

Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.

Later, Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Minnesota center Naz Reid were issued matching technical fouls after arguing.

Beverley's abrasive nature has rubbed off on the Timberwolves and Minnesota has responded with increased confidence while winning nine of 10.

The Bucks are already without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with right knee soreness.

Updated : 2022-03-20 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech