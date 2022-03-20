Alexa
Montreal 3, Atlanta 3

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 06:18
Montreal 3 0 3
Atlanta 1 2 3

First Half_1, Atlanta, Martínez, 2, 6th minute; 2, Montreal, Mihailovic, 1 (Kone), 28th; 3, Montreal, Kone, 1 (Lappalainen), 37th; 4, Montreal, Quioto, 1 (penalty kick), 42nd.

Second Half_5, Atlanta, Almada, 1, 85th; 6, Atlanta, Lennon, 1, 90th+2.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Gutman, Atlanta, 4th; Kone, Montreal, 10th; Quioto, Montreal, 31st; Miller, Montreal, 31st; Lappalainen, Montreal, 72nd; Miljevic, Montreal, 82nd; Camacho, Montreal, 90th+1; Sosa, Atlanta, 90th+4; Johnston, Montreal, 90th+6.

Red Cards_Dwyer, Atlanta, 67th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Corey Parker, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

A_42,578.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone, Lassi Lappalainen (Robert Thorkelsson, 79th), Djordje Mihailovic (Matko Miljevic, 79th), Joaquin Torres (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 84th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Alan Franco (George Campbell, 46th), Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Jake Mulraney, 46th), Miles Robinson; Osvaldo Alonso, Marcelino Moreno (Dom Dwyer, 64th), Matheus Rossetto (Santiago Sosa, 79th); Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff (Thiago Almada, 46th).

Updated : 2022-03-20 08:48 GMT+08:00

