Montreal 3, Atlanta 3

|Montreal
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Atlanta, Martínez, 2, 6th minute; 2, Montreal, Mihailovic, 1 (Kone), 28th; 3, Montreal, Kone, 1 (Lappalainen), 37th; 4, Montreal, Quioto, 1 (penalty kick), 42nd.
Second Half_5, Atlanta, Almada, 1, 85th; 6, Atlanta, Lennon, 1, 90th+2.
Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Gutman, Atlanta, 4th; Kone, Montreal, 10th; Quioto, Montreal, 31st; Miller, Montreal, 31st; Lappalainen, Montreal, 72nd; Miljevic, Montreal, 82nd; Camacho, Montreal, 90th+1; Sosa, Atlanta, 90th+4; Johnston, Montreal, 90th+6.
Red Cards_Dwyer, Atlanta, 67th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Corey Parker, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
A_42,578.
___
Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone, Lassi Lappalainen (Robert Thorkelsson, 79th), Djordje Mihailovic (Matko Miljevic, 79th), Joaquin Torres (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 84th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Alan Franco (George Campbell, 46th), Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Jake Mulraney, 46th), Miles Robinson; Osvaldo Alonso, Marcelino Moreno (Dom Dwyer, 64th), Matheus Rossetto (Santiago Sosa, 79th); Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff (Thiago Almada, 46th).